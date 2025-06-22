RoughRiders Spoil Missions' First Half Title Chances

June 22, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The Frisco RoughRiders (38-30) ended the first half of the 2025 season with an 8-1 victory over the San Antonio Missions (39-30). Despite finishing the first half tied atop the Texas League South with the Midland RockHounds, the Missions saw their first half title hopes disappear because Midland held the tiebreaker, so the RockHounds claimed the division's automatic playoff bid.

The RoughRiders took an early lead in the second inning when Tucker Mitchell rolled a two-out RBI single into center field. Frisco added four in the third when Abimelec Ortiz and Mitchell each knocked two-RBI singles, so the RoughRiders led 5-0 before the game really got going. Josè Geraldo gave up the second hit to Mitchell, but all five runs went against Missions starter Luis Patiño.

San Antonio scratched one across in the fourth on a Moisès Gòmez sacrifice fly, but Frisco starter Trey Supak, the former Mission, still held Frisco's 5-1 edge.

Geraldo finished 1.1 innings after allowing those two inherited runs to score. Ryan Och took over for Geraldo and retired all seven batters he faced before Andrew Moore completed the seventh inning with two more outs.

Supak made it through five innings with just one run allowed. He handed the game to Daniel Missaki, who dealt with plenty of traffic. The Missions loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and brought the tying-run to the plate in the form of Francisco Acuña. Acuña went down swinging, so Missaki kept Frisco's 5-1 advantage.

The eighth inning saw the RoughRiders add two more tallies off Tyson Neighbors. Luis Mieses crushed a solo homer to right, and Jax Biggers scored on a wild pitch. Then they added another on an Ortiz double in the ninth versus Manuel Castro. By the time San Antonio came to bat in the ninth, Frisco led 8-1. The Missions covered the bases in the ninth, but they left all of them there and fell by the final of 8-1.

The Missions have an off day tomorrow and then begin the second half of the season with a six-game series in Midland. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:30 p.m. Starters have yet to be announced. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







