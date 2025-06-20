Frisco Falls to San Antonio in One-Run Thriller

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were outlasted by the San Antonio Missions 2-1 on Friday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

San Antonio (38-29) tallied first in the bottom of the first when Brandon Valenzuela tagged a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead. Valenzuela then hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth, expanding the Missions' lead to 2-0.

Frisco (37-29) responded in the top of the seventh when Keyber Rodriguez doubled home Josh Hatcher to trim its deficit to 2-1. Frainyer Chavez then singled but Rodriguez was thrown out at the plate, keeping the Missions in front.

In the top of the ninth, Luis Mieses hit a pinch-hit single and moved up to second on a wild pitch. Missions reliever Manuel Castro then struck out Abimelec Ortiz looking to end the game.

San Antonio starter Henry Baez (2-2) earned the victory, allowing two hits and striking out 10 across 5.2 scoreless innings. Frisco starter David Davalillo (0-1) picked up the loss in his Double-A debut, yielding two runs while whiffing three over 4.2 innings.

Notes to Know:

-With two games left in the first half, San Antonio and Midland now sit in first place of the Texas League South while the RoughRiders trail by a half game. Frisco needs to win its final two games and Midland needs to lose at least one of its last two for the Riders to collect the first half crown.

-RoughRiders reliever Ryan Lobus, Larson Kindreich and Gerardo Carrillo combined to pitch 3.1 shutout innings.

The RoughRiders and Missions battle in the penultimate game of the first half at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 21st from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

