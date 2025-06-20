"T" Town Beerfest this Saturday

June 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Saturday, June 21 is sure to be a Grand Slam- BeerFest returns for "T" Town Clowns Weekend as your Tulsa Drillers face the Midland RockHounds. Gates open at 5:30 and be here early! The first 1,500 fans receive a "T" Town hat giveaway.

BeerFest will be in the Osage Casino Pavilion from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM and features a commemorative Tulsa tasting glass with unlimited tastings, the sweetest adoptable puppies, and music bingo. This event is presented by our friends at Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue!

Breweries in attendance include Cabin Boys Brewery, Hop & Sting Brewing Co., Elgin Park Brewery, Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, Outlaw Beer & Coop Ale Works.

Drillers BeerFest tickets are just a $20 add-on* with unlimited tastings & a commemorative glass.

All proceeds from the event benefit the amazing work being done at Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue.

Don't have your Drillers game ticket yet? Purchase now!

*You must have a Drillers ticket, plus a Drillers BeerFest ticket to participate. Fans 21+ only. Season Members or fans who have already purchased game tickets can call their Drillers rep or the ONEOK Field Ticket Office at 918-744-5901 to purchase this add-on.







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2025

"T" Town Beerfest this Saturday - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.