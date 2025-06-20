Cards No-Hit Hooks

June 20, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Tink Hence, Zane Mills, Austin Love, and Sean Harney teamed for nine no-hit innings as the Cardinals clipped the Hooks, 1-0, Friday night before 4,763 fans at Hammons Field.

Hence, St. Louis' No. 2 pitching prospect, retired the first nine in order before issuing a walk to Zach Cole to start the fourth. Cole, caught trying to steal second, was the only baserunner allowed by Hence, who struck out eight over 4 1/3 innings in his first Texas League start since opening the year on the injured list.

Mills, stranding two walks over 2 2/3 innings, benefitted from a great catch by Chase Davis who crashed into the wall in left-center, robbing Tommy Sacco Jr. of an extra-base hit.

Love worked a 1-2-3 eighth, but Bryce Willits, accounting for the tying run, coaxed a free pass from Harney to begin the ninth. Cole was next and blistered a comebacker at 109 MPH that Harney speared and turned into a 1-6-3 double play.

Jose Fleury made his second appearance since mid-May, blanking Springfield over the first 2 2/3 innings. Fleury permitted two hits and no walks, throwing 25 of 37 pitches for strikes.

Brody Rodning, who authored a scoreless spot start on Tuesday, retired all four batters he faced.

Ramon Mendoza greeted Luis Angel Rodriguez with a double to start the fifth. Following a two-out walk, Darlin Moquete snuck a ground ball to the right side that tipped off the glove of a ranging Jeron Williams, allowing Mendoza to score the game's lone run. Williams managed to throw out the trailing runner at third base, ending the frame.

Rodriguez worked around a double in the sixth and a two-out single in the seventh. The lefty from Veracruz, Mexico pitched a perfect eighth to finish his night.







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2025

