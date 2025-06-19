Springfield Secures First Half Title
June 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Joshua Baez hit two home runs and drove in five Thursday night as the Cardinals upended Corpus Christi, 7-1, before 3,335 fans at Hammons Field.
Springfield, the first Texas League club to win 40 games, went 14-2 down the stretch to clinch a postseason berth with three contests remaining in the half.
Hooks right-hander Ethan Pecko worked 4 2/3 innings, his longest outing in four starts since opening the season on the IL. After permitting two markers in the first, Pecko retired eight in a row before Baez struck for a long home run.
Dakota Harris closed the book on Pecko by working a lead-off walk in the fifth. Harris advanced to third on two ground balls before scoring via a wild pitch.
Zach Cole accounted for the lone Corpus Christi run, crushing a 408-foot home run out to left-center. Cole, hailing from nearby Ozark, Missouri, has five home runs in 36 games with the Hooks this season.
Zach Cole puts the Hooks on the board with a homerun! pic.twitter.com/XI6BkLunok - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) June 20, 2025
CC outhit the Cards, 8-7, but stranded nine on base.
Wes Clarke, acquired by the Astros via trade with the Brewers this week, reached base in all but one of his four plate appearances, recording a single, double, and walk in his Hooks debut.
Missouri native Trevor Austin notched a single and double from the lead-off spot, upping his Double-A batting average to .265. Austin is 7-for-16 (.438) with 5 extra-base hits over his last four games.
Bryce Willits also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 from the nine hole.
Texas League Stories from June 19, 2025
- Drillers Late Rally Falls Short in 6-5 Loss - Tulsa Drillers
- Frisco Hangs on to 2-1 Win over Flying Chanclas - San Antonio Missions
- Springfield Secures First Half Title - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Fernandez's Three RBI Powers Sod Poodles to One-Run Victory - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Stephan, Hatcher Steer Riders to 2-1 Victory - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wichita Scores Five Runs in the First to Bounce Back against Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Travs Sunk as Wichita Surges Early - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.