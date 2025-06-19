Wichita Scores Five Runs in the First to Bounce Back against Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 19, 2025)-John Klein threw five innings and gave up just one hit in a Wichita Wind Surge 5-1 victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park. After the Wind Surge opened the night with five runs in the first, the tandem of Klein and Ricky Castro held the Travelers to just a run on four hits in the ballgame.

Wichita sent all nine men in their lineup to the plate and scored five runs in the top of the first. Kala'i Rosario cracked a two-RBI double off the left field wall, ahead of scoring on a Rubel Cespedes single up the middle. A bases-loaded fielder's choice off the bat of Tyler Dearden brought in the fourth run, followed by a Jose Salas line drive sacrifice fly to right field. Those five runs would be all the Wind Surge would need tonight.

After a bases-loaded fielder's choice, Jose Salas brings in Andrew Cossetti on a sacrifice fly to right.

Klein threw his best start of the season, striking out six batters over five innings of one-hit baseball. He earned the win and now stands at an even 4-4 on the season.

Hunter Fitz-Gerald brought in the lone Arkansas run on a single to center in the bottom of the eighth. Castro shut the door in the ninth as the long reliever, finishing with four innings of one-run baseball with three hits and two strikeouts in his first save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Twins' High-A affiliated Cedar Rapids Kernels clinched the Midwest League First-Half West Division Title earlier tonight on the road against the Beloit Sky Carp.

Kala'i Rosario is credited with driving in three of the eight runs Wichita has scored in the two games.

The Wind Surge sent all nine hitters in their lineup to the plate in the first inning.

Wichita's first five men in the lineup all scored in the first frame.

Ricky Castro records his second career save.

