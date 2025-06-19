Stephan, Hatcher Steer Riders to 2-1 Victory

June 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders edged the San Antonio Missions 2-1 on Thursday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (37-28) starter Josh Stephan (5-2) earned the victory while pitching a career-high tying seven innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out five.

The RoughRiders struck first in the top of the third when Josh Hatcher muscled a two-run homer to give to grab a 2-0 lead.

San Antonio (37-29) then answered in the bottom of the fourth when Romeo Sanabria served a single, trimming Frisco's lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Missions designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela hit a lead-off single. RoughRiders reliever Skylar Hales then picked up a strikeout, induced a fielder's choice and another strikeout to earn the save.

Frisco reliever Travis MacGregor pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn his 10th hold of the season, tied for the most in MiLB.

San Antonio starter Jared Kollar (0-2) picked up the loss, yielding two runs across four frames.

Notes to Know:

-Frisco is now back in first place of the Texas League South by a half game. The Riders' magic number to clinch the TL South first half title is three games with just three left to play.

-After not pitching more than six innings in his first 21 starts with Frisco, Stephan has spun a Double-A best seven innings in back-to-back starts.

-Stephan and LHP Kohl Drake are the first Frisco pitchers to post seven-inning starts in back-to-back games since 2018 when RHP Richelson Peña and three-year big leaguer Ariel Jurado accomplished the feat on May 24th and May 25th of that year.

-The left-handed Hatcher is now batting .327 against left-handed pitching, the third-highest mark in the Texas League and highest by a lefty.

Frisco and San Antonio meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 20th from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. No. 28 Rangers prospect David Davalillo is expected to make his RoughRiders debut against Missions RHP Henry Baez (1-2, 2.24).

