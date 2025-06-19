Frisco Hangs on to 2-1 Win over Flying Chanclas

SAN ANTONIO - Josh Hatcher's two-run homer proved to be all the Frisco RoughRiders (37-28) needed to defeat the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (37-29) in a nail-biting 2-1 victory.

Josh Stephan tossed seven innings while allowing just an unearned run, and he ensured that third-inning blast held up. Jared Kollar took the loss, but his lone mistake came on Hatcher's big fly. Four Flying Chanclas combined for five clean frames out of the bullpen, but Frisco's 'pen managed to hold onto Stephan's win

Kollar and Stephan exchanged goose eggs through two, but Frisco scored first thanks to Hatcher's opposite-field two-run homer onto the berm in the third. Stephan quickly set the side down after gaining the 2-0 lead, but Romeo Sanabria delivered a two-out RBI single in the fourth to cut Frisco's advantage in half.

Kollar left the game after four innings and handed the ball to Andrew Moore. The RoughRiders drew a pair of walks with just one away, but Moore punched out consecutive batters to keep the deficit at just 2-1.

Frisco again placed two runners on in the sixth inning, this time via singles. Moore struck out Marcus Smith before turning the show over to Josè Geraldo. The Kraken, as he is known, entered and forced Aaron Zavala into a groundout to end the threat.

The home half of the sixth kicked off when Francisco Acuña singled and advanced to second on a perfect bunt from Anthony Vilar. Stephan left Acuña there, however, by retiring the next two Chanclas.

Geraldo returned for the seventh and worked around a single by striking out the side, but Stephan kept matching the Chanclas' relievers. He completed seven innings with only one run allowed, which was unearned.

Ethan Routzahn picked up where Geraldo left off by tossing a clean eighth before Travis MacGregor answered Frisco's first call to the bullpen. MacGregor walked Acuña with two away, but he ensured he stayed at first, so the game remained 2-1 in favor of the RoughRiders.

Routzahn stayed on to start the ninth. He allowed a single but also recorded two outs before passing the baton to Jake Higginbotham. The lefty gave up a hit, but then he froze Cam Cauley on a called third strike to bring the Chanclas to the plate in the ninth.

Skylar Hales entered for Frisco, and Brandon Valenzuela welcomed him with a single. San Antonio tried to stir trouble, but Hales didn't budge. He put down the next three Chanclas to seal Frisco's 2-1 win.

