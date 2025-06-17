Four-Run Sixth, Hurlers Lift Missions over Frisco in Crucial Series Opener

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (36-28) rode a four run sixth to a 4-2 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders (36-27). In the opening of a six-game home series to decide the first half Texas League South standings, it was clutch hitting and pitching that propelled the Missions to the come from behind victory.

Luis Patiño manned the hill to lead things off Tuesday night, making his fourth start for San Antonio while he works back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander completed four innings of one-hit ball, notching six strikeouts and walking two.

Manager Luke Montz piggybacked with righty Enmanuel Pinales, who took the keys from Patiño as the game remained scoreless into the top of the fifth. Danger met Pinales instantly as a leadoff single by Jax Biggers gave Frisco their first hit since the third. Then, despite a strikeout being sandwiched between, a one-out single by Ian Moller moved Biggers to third. Aaron Zavala followed with a walk to load the bases and Sebastian Walcott cracked a base hit to bring home two and open the scoring 2-0 in favor of the RoughRiders before Pinales was able to halt the threat.

San Antonio entered the sixth searching for an answer on offense. Moisés Gómez slugged a leadoff double, San Antonio's first hit, into right center to get the offensive engine revving. Kai Murphy was plunked by Ben Anderson four pitches later and Nerwilian Cedeño put the car in gear with a double to score Gómez and get the Missions on the board 2-1. A walk to Francisco Acuña sent Anderson packing as Travis MacGregor took the hill for the RoughRiders.

With MacGregor surrounded by a diamond full of Missions, Devin Ortiz stepped up to the plate and smacked a groundball that Frisco attempted to turn two on. Frisco caught Acuña on the force-out at second for the first out of the inning, but a speedy Ortiz beat the throw to first and allowed Murphy to come home to knot the score at 2-2.

Brandon Valenzuela kept the offense chugging as MacGregor induced another ground ball and a second consecutive run scored on a stalled double-play attempt. Valenzuela reached first safely allowing Cedeño to come home and San Antonio took a 3-2 lead. As the inning extended, Valenzuela stole second base and came around to add another to the lead on a Romeo Sanabria RBI single to make the game 4-2.

Pinales continued his outing into the seventh but after surrendering a base hit to the first batter Ian Moller, San Antonio brought in Jake Higginbotham to help maintain to Missions' lead. Higginbotham dazzled through two scoreless, striking out three as San Antonio coasted into the ninth holding the 4-2 lead and giving Ethan Routzahn the closing shift.

Routzahn quickly retired the first two batters on ground outs before allowing a single to Moller. The two-out single was negated, however, as Routzahn got Zavala swinging to end the game and clinch the opening victory for San Antonio.

