Jensen Brings in Three RBI in Naturals 7-1 Win over Sod Poodles Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - Kansas City Royals number three prospect Carter Jensen got his season batting average back over .300 with a three-for-four game that featured two doubles and three RBI in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-31) 7-1 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (27-37) Tuesday night. The two sides continue their series Wednesday at Arvest Ballpark, with the game's first pitch slated for 7:05 PM CT. With Tuesday's win, the Naturals remain in the first-half playoff race with an elimination number of one.

Shane Panzini struck out the side to start the game. The Naturals offense quickly gave him support from the dish in the home half of the first. Javier Vaz singled and scored on Jensen's RBI double. In the next at-bat, Brett Squires got a run-scoring double of his own which plated Jensen and put Northwest Arkansas up 2-0.

After a scoreless second inning, Amarillo plated their lone run in the top of the third. The Sod Poodles hit a two-out double to right-center field which cut the Nats' lead in half, 2-1.

The score held until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Naturals added to their lead. Jack Pineda got the frame going with a double and scored on Diego Hernandez's triple. Rudy Martin followed with a sac-fly that brought in Hernandez and improved NWA's lead to 4-1.

Northwest Arkansas had their third two-run frame in the seventh. Hernandez led off with a double and Vaz was hit by the first pitch to him. Jensen cleared the bases with a two-RBI double, and the Naturals bolstered a 6-1 lead. Caden Monke and Chazz Martinez closed the door on the bump and Pineda's ground out in the eighth pushed Nivens across and the Nats to a 7-1 win over the Sod Poodles.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against Amarillo on Wednesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







