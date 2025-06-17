Tickets for 'Symphony Under the Stars' at HODGETOWN on Sale Now

June 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Symphony and the Amarillo Sod Poodles are thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual "Symphony Under the Stars" at HODGETOWN. This year's highly anticipated outdoor concert will take place on Saturday, September 6, with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

The Panhandle's only professional symphony orchestra will be conducted by George Jackson as they kick off the 2025-26 season with an unforgettable program featuring the iconic music of John Williams. Audiences can expect beloved selections from legendary films such as Star Wars, E.T., Harry Potter, and more.

An evening of timeless classics under the West Texas sky will be capped off with a spectacular Fireworks Finale presented by FirstBank Southwest making for a night the entire family can enjoy. Food and drink will be available throughout the event, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full experience.

Tickets start at just $14 and can be purchased online HERE. A limited number of on-field VIP Tables are also available, each including seating for eight and a prime steak dinner, offering a front-row view of the performance.

The Amarillo Symphony gives special thanks to Street Toyota, Amarillo National Bank, CVB Film Commission, Physicians Surgical, and Sprouse, Shrader, Smith for helping bring this event to life.

Join us for a magical night of music, community, and celebration at the heart of downtown Amarillo. For premium hospitality options- including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, the Pepsi Party Deck, or the new City Federal Credit Union Fiesta Deck- please contact the Sod Poodles Front Office at (806) 803-9547 or email groups@sodpoodles.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the HODGETOWN Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.







Texas League Stories from June 17, 2025

Tickets for 'Symphony Under the Stars' at HODGETOWN on Sale Now - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.