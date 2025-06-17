Campos Nearly Perfect as Drillers Break Skid

Tulsa, OK - Carrying a season high nine-game losing streak into the start of a six-game home series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field, the Tulsa Drillers snapped the skid with one of their best all-around games of the season. A near perfect outing from starting pitcher Chris Campos was supported by big offensive nights from Ezequiel Pagán and Damon Keith, leading the Drillers to a 6-0 victory over the Midland RockHounds in the series opener between the two teams.

Campos was brilliant, retiring the first 17 RockHounds in order. He lost his bid for a perfect game when Drew Swift lined a two-out single into left field in the top of the sixth inning.

It would be the only baserunner against the right-hander who turned in the longest outing this season by a Tulsa pitcher. Campos worked 7.1 scoreless innings, retiring 17 of the 18 batters that he faced. He did not walk a batter and struck out eight.

Campos pitched with a lead for most of the night, thanks to a fast start by the Drillers offense. In the top of the first, leadoff batter Taylor Young lined a single on the second pitch of the inning and moved into scoring position by stealing second base. Pagán brought him home with the game's first run by lining a double into the right field corner.

Tulsa added to its lead in the third inning, and again Pagán was responsible. As he did in the first, Young started things with a leadoff single, and Noah Miller followed with another base hit to bring Pagán to the plate. The right fielder hit a drive off the back wall of the bullpens in right field for a three-run homer that upped the Drillers lead to 4-0.

Keith supplied the rest of the game's offense. Later in the third inning, he hit a solo home run in the COUNTRY Financial Terrace in left field to account for Tulsa's fifth run.

Keith struck again in the sixth inning with his second home run of the night and his ninth of the season. The solo shot upped the Drillers lead to 6-0.

After Campos departed the game with one out in the eighth, Ronan Kopp gave up a walk and a single, but was able to escape the inning with the shutout in place.

Lucas Wepf came on for the ninth and walked the first two batters he faced before striking out the next three to complete the shutout.

It was the fourth shutout of the season for the Tulsa pitching staff.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The Drillers announced multiple moves to their roster on Tuesday. Catcher Lockwood-Powell was reinstated from the Temporarily Inactive List, and pitcher Robinson Ortiz was added from High-A Great Lakes. Catcher Carlos Avila was transferred back to the Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Complex League.

*Jared Karros was moved to the Development List over the weekend, opening the spot that Ortiz filled.

*Lockwood-Powell was officially 0-3 in the game, but he drew a one-out walk in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak. He has now reached base safely in 22 straight games, the third longest on-base streak in the Texas League this season.

*For Keith, it was his second two-homer game of the season. He also homered twice against Northwest Arkansas on May 15.

*Pagán finished 2-4 with 4 runs batted in. It was his team-leading 16th multi-hit game of the season. Keith's two homers gave him his 15th multiple hit game of the year.

*The home run for Pagán was his sixth but just his second at ONEOK Field.

*Young also had two hits and stole his 17th base of the season.

*Kopp has not allowed a run in his last ten games, a streak that totals 10.1 innings.

*Wepf extended his scoreless streak to seven straight games and 8.1 innings. The two walks he issued were his first two allowed during the streak, and he has struck out 15 in the scoreless stretch.

*The errorless game took only 2 hours and 8 minutes to complete, making it the fastest nine-inning game of the season for the Drillers.

UP NEXT

It will be a short break for the two teams as their six-game series will continue on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field. The starting pitchers are expected to be:

Midland - LHP Gage Jump (4-1, 1.05 ERA) (#2 ranked prospect in Athletics organization)

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (0-0, 2.61 ERA)







