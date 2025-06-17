Wichita Throttles Back in Come from Behind Fashion over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 17, 2025)-Andrew Cossetti and Kyler Fedko both account for multiple RBIs in the Wichita Wind Surge 6-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park. All six runs for the Wind Surge came unanswered after they were left trailing 1-0 after four frames.

Both starting pitchers, Darren Bowen and Adam Seminaris, faced just one batter over the minimum through the first three innings. Bowen picked off a runner at first base while Seminaris gave up just one hit over that span.

After loading the bases on a hit and two walks, the Travelers were the first team to get on the board after an infield groundout in the bottom of the fourth. Fedko chopped one to the left side to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth after Ben Ross scored from third base.

Fedko singled to left to bring in Jake Rucker for the lead in the top of the seventh. Wichita then scored four runs on four hits to start the eighth, with Cossetti collecting two RBIs and Rubel Cespedes and Rucker each receiving one in the inning.

Michael Martinez, Jacob Wosinski, and Tanner Andrews all entered out of the bullpen to shut out Arkansas for the final five and a third innings of the ballgame. Martinez escaped a jam with men on second and third in the fourth. Wosinski earned the win to improve to 1-1 in Wichita this year after striking out three over two innings of one-hit baseball, while Andrews shut the door by leaving men on the corners in the bottom of the ninth.

Darren Bowen and Michael Martinez each picked off a baserunner while on the mound for Wichita.

The five straight wins are the most games the Wind Surge have taken consecutively in 2025.

None of the four Wichita pitchers used tonight gave up more than three hits.

The Wind Surge bullpen as a unit struck out six men against zero walks over the last five and a third innings.

After the win, Wichita stands three games back of Springfield for first place in the Texas League North

