RoughRiders Drop Series Opener to Missions After Sixth Inning Surge

June 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were upended by the San Antonio Missions 4-2 on Tuesday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (36-27) struck first in the top of the fifth when Sebastian Walcott chopped a two-run single with the bases loaded, propelling the Riders to a 2-0 lead.

San Antonio (36-28) then responded with a four-run bottom of the sixth. Nerwilian Cedeño ripped an RBI double, Devin Ortiz and Brandon Valenzuela rolled RBI fielder's choices and Romeo Sanabria hit an RBI single to grab a 4-2 lead.

Despite a pair of singles by Ian Moller Missions pitchers held the Riders scoreless in the final three frames to secure the victory.

San Antonio reliever Enmanuel Pinales (3-3) picked up the win, allowing two runs across two frames. Frisco starter Ben Anderson (3-4) suffered the loss, allowing four runs over five innings but retiring 14 of his first 15 batters faced.

Notes to Know:

-With Midland losing 6-0 at Tulsa, Frisco's magic number to clinch a first-half playoff spot is four despite San Antonio now trailing the Riders by a half game in the Texas League South standings.

-Walcott has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .333 (12-for-36) with four RBI's, six walks and just one strikeout over that span.

-Aaron Zavala drew his 14th multi-walk game of the season and joined Guilder Rodriguez (2009-15) as the only RoughRiders in franchise history to draw 200+ career walks. Zavala is now seven walks away from setting a new franchise record in that category.

The RoughRiders and Missions reconvene at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18th from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Frisco sends out LHP Kohl Drake (3-3, 3.19) against San Antonio RHP Braden Nett (4-3, 3.99).

