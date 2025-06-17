Seminaris Strong in Start But Travs Fall Late

June 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Adam Seminaris twirled a quality start but the Wichita Wind Surge scored five times in the seventh and eighth innings combined to defeat the Arkansas Travelers, 6-1 on Tuesday night. The Travs lefty starter worked the first six innings and surrendered just a run on six hits while striking out five. It was the second straight quality start for Seminaris. Three Wind Surge relievers combined for 5.1 shutout innings and the kept the Travs offense from making any noise.

Moments That Mattered

* Victor Labrada doubled to start the sixth inning and got to third with one out but was thrown out at home trying to score on a groundball.

* Wichita took the lead in the top of the seventh with two out. Jake Rucker singled, stole second and then scored on a Kyler Fedko hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Connor Charping: 2-3, BB, run, 2B

* LHP Adam Seminaris: 6 IP, 6 H, R, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas was eliminated from the first half division title chase with the loss.

* Blake Rambusch had his eight game hitting streak snapped.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with righty Dylan File (2-1, 4.78) starting for Arkansas against lefty Christian MacLeod (0-1, 1.31). It is a Dog Day at the ballpark and a Fiesta de Diamantes. First pitch is set for 4:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







