Seminaris Strong in Start But Travs Fall Late
June 17, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Adam Seminaris twirled a quality start but the Wichita Wind Surge scored five times in the seventh and eighth innings combined to defeat the Arkansas Travelers, 6-1 on Tuesday night. The Travs lefty starter worked the first six innings and surrendered just a run on six hits while striking out five. It was the second straight quality start for Seminaris. Three Wind Surge relievers combined for 5.1 shutout innings and the kept the Travs offense from making any noise.
Moments That Mattered
* Victor Labrada doubled to start the sixth inning and got to third with one out but was thrown out at home trying to score on a groundball.
* Wichita took the lead in the top of the seventh with two out. Jake Rucker singled, stole second and then scored on a Kyler Fedko hit.
Notable Travs Performances
* DH Connor Charping: 2-3, BB, run, 2B
* LHP Adam Seminaris: 6 IP, 6 H, R, BB, 5 K
News and Notes
* Arkansas was eliminated from the first half division title chase with the loss.
* Blake Rambusch had his eight game hitting streak snapped.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday night with righty Dylan File (2-1, 4.78) starting for Arkansas against lefty Christian MacLeod (0-1, 1.31). It is a Dog Day at the ballpark and a Fiesta de Diamantes. First pitch is set for 4:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Texas League Stories from June 17, 2025
- Hooks Down Cards with Early Onslaught - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Jensen Brings in Three RBI in Naturals 7-1 Win over Sod Poodles Tuesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Four-Run Sixth, Hurlers Lift Missions over Frisco in Crucial Series Opener - San Antonio Missions
- Seminaris Strong in Start But Travs Fall Late - Arkansas Travelers
- Wichita Throttles Back in Come from Behind Fashion over Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Double Trouble Powers Naturals Past Sod Poodles - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- RoughRiders Drop Series Opener to Missions After Sixth Inning Surge - Frisco RoughRiders
- Campos Nearly Perfect as Drillers Break Skid - Tulsa Drillers
- Springfield's Win Streak Snapped Tuesday - Springfield Cardinals
- Tickets for 'Symphony Under the Stars' at HODGETOWN on Sale Now - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Seminaris Strong in Start But Travs Fall Late
- Rambusch Leads Comeback Win
- Travs Slide Past Naturals
- Travs Suffer Friday Defeat
- Big 9th Inning Creates a Walk-Off Win