Travs Slide Past Naturals

June 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - In a low scoring game, the Arkansas Travelers prevailed 3-2 over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals thanks to a pair of runs in the seventh inning on Saturday night. The Travs bullpen then recorded five of the final six outs via strikeout to lock down the victory. Connor Charping finished the night with two hits and a run batted in. Leon Hunter, Jr. was the winner after throwing 1.1 shutout frames while Nick Davila pitched a scoreless ninth to earn a save.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas loaded the bases with two out in the seventh and Charping greeted a new pitcher with an infield single that brought home the tying run. Yoyner Fajardo then scored just a couple pitches later on a wild pitch for the lead.

* Davila had to work around a leadoff single in the ninth (and a two out walk) but struck out the Naturals two highest average hitters for the final two outs of the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Connor Charping: 2-3, BB, RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: 5 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 3 K

* RHP Leon Hunter, Jr.: Win, 1.1 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The teams combined to go 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

* Rain delayed the start of the game by one hour and 11 minutes.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with lefty Reid VanScoter (2-1, 2.54) starting for the Travs against lefty Frank Mozzicato (0-1, 6.23). There is pregame catch on the field and kids run the bases after the game. And it is an Operation: Military Appreciation and a Family Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







