Martin Homers in 3-2 Loss Saturday

June 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS -- Rudy Martin homered as part of a three-hit day, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (32-30) couldn't overcome the Arkansas Travelers (31-31) in a 3-2 loss Saturday. The two teams conclude their series Sunday with a 1:35 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR.

The Naturals scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning. Martin led off the inning with a double and went to third when Javier Vaz grounded out to first. A wild pitch gave Martin the opportunity to score with the Naturals taking a 1-0 lead.

NWA stayed in front until the bottom of the sixth inning. Victor Labrada scored with two outs as Bill Knight reached on an error to tie the game. Martin homered with one out in the top of the seventh, his first of the season, with the solo shot giving NWA a 2-1 edge.

The lead wasn't intact long. Caden Monke entered from the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh and walked Josh Hood to start the inning. Yoyner Fajardo singled to left and Labrada took a walk to load the bases with two outs. Beck Way entered the game and gave up an RBI single to Connor Charping to tie the game. Way let loose a wild pitch later in the frame to score Fajardo and make it a 3-2 game. The Naturals got the tying run to second in the top of the ninth, but lost the game 3-2.

The Naturals and Travelers conclude their series on Sunday with a 1:35 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.







