Jensen Homers, Has Three Hits in Walk-Off Loss Thursday

June 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - Carter Jensen blasted his fifth home run of the season, part of a three-hit night, but the Arkansas Travelers (30-30) walked off the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (31-29) 9-8 on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR. The two teams continue their six-game set on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Jensen opened the scoring with a 386-foot home run, the first for either team in the series, to make it a 1-0 game. Gavin Cross walked and Brett Squires tripled to right, extending NWA's lead to 2-0. The Travelers responded in the bottom of the frame with three runs to take the lead at 3-2.

The Travs kept the lead until the sixth when the NWA offense set to work on a five-run inning. Sam Ruta drove in Jensen with a single to center to tie the game and Kyle Hayes doubled to center, plating Cross and Spencer Nivens to give NWA back the lead. Later in the frame, Diego Hernandez knifed a single to center, scoring Hayes and extending the lead to 7-3.

Arkansas scored in the bottom of the seventh but Jensen picked up a third hit in the top of the ninth, driving in Hayes again to give NWA an 8-5 lead. The Travelers put together a four-run ninth inning, walking off the Naturals 9-8 to give NWA their first loss of the series this week.

The Naturals and Travelers continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.







