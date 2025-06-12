Nett Fans Eight, Reyes Triples Twice as Missions Crush Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas - Braden Nett struck out a season-high eight batters and Ripken Reyes legged out a pair of triples, including one with the bases loaded, to aid the San Antonio Missions' (33-27) 11-3 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (26-34).

The Missions quieted the biggest crowd of the 2025 campaign at Hodgetown, 6,674, with offense that arrived early and often. San Antonio scored six in the second-their most runs in an inning all year-on the way to double-digit runs for just the third time this season.

The party kicked off in the second inning for San Antonio. Amarillo starter Logan Clayton walked a pair and then hit Kai Murphy to load the bases. That's when Reyes began his epic night, splitting the right-center field gap to clear the bases with his first of two triples. The Missions were far from done in the frame.

Nerwilian Cedeño laced an RBI double to score Reyes, and he made it to third on a Francisco Acuña single. That set up a double steal, with Cedeño robbing home to make it 5-0. Brandon Valenzuela added another run with a single, giving San Antonio a 6-0 advantage. For the Missions, their six runs in the second were the most in an inning all year after scoring five in a frame three previous times.

San Antonio continued tagging Clayton in the fourth. Devin Ortiz smoked a bullet up the middle to drive in Reyes with a single before Romeo Sanabria doubled home two more. In the blink of an eye, the Missions led 9-0.

In the fifth, Reyes slashed a ball past the dive of center fielder Kristian Robinson. Reyes stepped on the gas, hustling into third with his second triple of the night. He didn't score, but that marked the third triple for Reyes in four at bats dating back to last night.

Missions starter Braden Nett stood back and watched happily as his offense provided him with more than enough support. Nett mixed and matched, balancing a fiery fastball with wicked breaking balls throughout the night to rack up a season-high eight strikeouts. He allowed three runs in the fifth, including two on a Tommy Troy homer, but Nett bounced back to finish the sixth en route to his fourth win.

Clayton remained in the game in the sixth inning, and the Missions certainly weren't complaining. Valenzuela tattooed a ball 108 mph off the bat well over the right field fence, a two-run homer that ballooned San Antonio's advantage to 11-3. That blast prompted Amarillo to finally pull Clayton.

Philip Abner, Jhosmer Alvarez and Zane Russell calmed the storm to hold San Antonio down, but the Missions' bullpen did the same. Josè Geraldo struck out LuJames Groover with the bases juiced in the seventh to keep San Antonio up 11-3, Andrew Moore followed with a perfect eighth and Sam Whiting left three on base in the ninth to complete the rout.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Amarillo with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday night. Righty Victor Lizarraga (2-6, 6.64) starts for San Antonio while righty Jose Cabrera (2-2, 5.31) goes for the Sod Poodles. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275. Fans can also visit the box office at Wolff Stadium on gamedays.







