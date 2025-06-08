RockHounds Quiet Missions in Finale to Split Series

SAN ANTONIO - Three double plays prevented the San Antonio Missions (31-26) from gaining any momentum against the Midland RockHounds (33-24), who won 3-0 on Sunday to earn the series split. Henry Baez gave up three runs in the first inning, and that ended up being all James Gonzalez and the RockHounds needed.

In the first inning, Baez gave up his first earned runs since May 10. He walked and hit the first two RockHounds ahead of Henry Bolte's RBI single. Luke Mann then knocked in a sacrifice fly, and Carter Aldrete poked a run-scoring single to quickly make it 3-0 in favor of Midland. Baez had previously gone 21.1 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Baez more than settled in after the first, allowing just one hit the rest of the way. He finished five innings with three runs and three hits allowed along with two walks and two strikeouts. The problem for San Antonio became that James Gonzalez, Midland's starter, didn't flinch.

The Missions had runners reach base in five of the first six innings, but a caught stealing thwarted their threat in the first and double plays stunted momentum in the third, fourth and sixth frames. It especially looked like the fifth inning would finally do the trick when Wyatt Hoffman looped a two-out single into center field with Moisès Gòmez at second. Gòmez hustled towards the plate, but centerfielder Junior Perez launched a cannon home and threw Gòmez out to maintain Midland's 3-0 advantage.

Sam Whiting began his work following Baez in the sixth. The righty calmly navigated past two hits spread out across three scoreless innings, keeping the game at 3-0.

Diego Barrera replaced Gonzalez in the seventh and continued holding San Antonio down. Colton Johnson then took over in the eighth and loaded the bases with two outs for Romeo Sanabria, the Texas League's batting average leader. Sanabria hit it hard, but right at left fielder Clark Elliott to end the attack.

Andrew Moore came out of the bullpen next for San Antonio and tossed a brief ninth to bring the Missions up to bat one last time. Will Johnston walked the lead-off man but set down the next three batters to wrap up Midland's 3-0 win.

