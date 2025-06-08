Big 10th Inning Sends Cards Home a Winner in Frisco
June 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
FRISCO, TX - A seven-run 10th inning vaulted the Springfield Cardinals to a 9-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders in the series-finale on Sunday night at Riders Field. The Cardinals took five-of-six in the series and return home to Hammons Field with a three-game lead in the North Division and 12 games to play in the First Half.
DECISIONS:
W: Nick Raquet (4-0)
L: Skylar Hales (1-3)
NOTES:
- Darlin Moquete delivered the go-ahead hit in the 10th inning, an RBI-single to right field. Jeremy Rivas added a two-run single later in the inning.
- Max Rajcic pitched a season-high six innings and allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. He allowed only two runs over 11.2 innings pitched with just six hits allowed in two starts at Frisco.
UP NEXT:
- Cardinals (32-25) vs. Drillers (24-33)
- Tuesday, June 10, 7:05 p.m. CT at Hammons Field
