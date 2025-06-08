Wind Surge Walked off by Naturals

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (June 8, 2025)-Kala'i Rosario tallies multiple RBIs for the second straight game as the Wichita Wind Surge fell 6-5 in walk-off fashion to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. The Wind Surge ended up splitting their penultimate series with the Naturals this season, and the last for the two teams to take place in Springdale.

After Gabby Gonzalez and Aaron Sabato walked in the top of the first, Rosario tripled to left to bring them both around to score. Rosario has tallied multiple RBIs in consecutive games dating back to Saturday.

Ben Ross cranked a solo home run, his fourth of the season, to left field for a 3-0 Wichita lead in the top of the second inning. Andrew Cossetti then blasted one out two innings later.

Sam Ruta put Northwest Arkansas on the board and the home run column with a solo shot to right in the home half of the fourth. Besides that long ball accounting for an earned run, Aaron Rozek ended his day with five innings of three-hit baseball with three walks and three strikeouts.

Gavin Cross left the yard for the second straight game to put the Naturals within two at 4-2 on the first pitch in the bottom of the sixth. Brett Squires coming home on an infield error later on in the frame made it a one-run game.

Sabato doubled off the base of the centerfield wall before the seventh-inning stretch to score Kyler Fedko and give the Wind Surge a 5-3 lead. Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth before Cossetti snagged a line drive out of the air to leave them stranded.

Dustin Dickerson connected on a walk-off three-run home run that crept over the top of the left field wall in the bottom of the ninth to win the game for the Naturals at 6-5. Joel Cesar got pinned with the loss and now stands at 1-3 on the year after giving up the long ball.

POSTGAME NOTES

Aaron Sabato is up to a 26 game on base streak.

Kyler Fedko and Kala'i Rosario both reached the double-digit steals mark with Wichita.

The Wind Surge have lost three times in walk-off fashion to Northwest Arkansas this season.

Three Wichita batters record multi-hit performances.

The Wind Surge moves back to Equity Bank Park to begin an interdivisional series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.

