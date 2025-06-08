CC Drops Sunday Finale, Settles for Split

June 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks fell short of a series win Sunday afternoon as the Travelers topped them, 6-1, before 4,223 fans at Whataburger Field.

With the stalemate vs. Arkansas, Corpus Christi is 2-1 with one split over its last four series.

Alex Santos II struck out five over 4 2/3 innings in his seventh start of the season. The Travs managed a run against him in the second and two more in the third.

Luis Encarnacion, who walked twice Sunday, plated the lone Hooks run in the third via a sac fly to center field. The effort came on the heels of back-to-back singles by Trevor Austin and John Garcia.

In 13 games since rejoining the club from High-A Asheville, Encarnacion is hitting .295 with 10 RBIs.

Garcia, who went 1-for-3 with a free pass, has been aboard in 16 of his last 20 games, batting .279 during this stretch.

Rowdey Jordan had two of the four Hooks hits, notching a single in the second before lining a double to left-center in the seventh.

Corpus Christi right-hander Amilcar Chirinos turned in an impressive Double-A debut, blanking Arkansas over 2 1/3 innings. Chirinos, a 23-year-old from Valencia, Venezuela, struck out two against one hit and one walk.

With the Travs up 3-1, Wilmy Sanchez was greeted by a pair of singles to start the seventh. Sanchez countered with back-to-back strikeouts but was unable to escape the jam as Josh Hood connected for a three-run home run to left field.

Sanchez finished his outing by striking out two more in a scoreless ninth.







Texas League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.