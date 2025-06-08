CC Drops Sunday Finale, Settles for Split
June 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks fell short of a series win Sunday afternoon as the Travelers topped them, 6-1, before 4,223 fans at Whataburger Field.
With the stalemate vs. Arkansas, Corpus Christi is 2-1 with one split over its last four series.
Alex Santos II struck out five over 4 2/3 innings in his seventh start of the season. The Travs managed a run against him in the second and two more in the third.
Luis Encarnacion, who walked twice Sunday, plated the lone Hooks run in the third via a sac fly to center field. The effort came on the heels of back-to-back singles by Trevor Austin and John Garcia.
In 13 games since rejoining the club from High-A Asheville, Encarnacion is hitting .295 with 10 RBIs.
Garcia, who went 1-for-3 with a free pass, has been aboard in 16 of his last 20 games, batting .279 during this stretch.
Rowdey Jordan had two of the four Hooks hits, notching a single in the second before lining a double to left-center in the seventh.
Corpus Christi right-hander Amilcar Chirinos turned in an impressive Double-A debut, blanking Arkansas over 2 1/3 innings. Chirinos, a 23-year-old from Valencia, Venezuela, struck out two against one hit and one walk.
With the Travs up 3-1, Wilmy Sanchez was greeted by a pair of singles to start the seventh. Sanchez countered with back-to-back strikeouts but was unable to escape the jam as Josh Hood connected for a three-run home run to left field.
Sanchez finished his outing by striking out two more in a scoreless ninth.
Texas League Stories from June 8, 2025
- RoughRiders Drop Series Finale to Cardinals in Extra Innings - Frisco RoughRiders
- CC Drops Sunday Finale, Settles for Split - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Big 10th Inning Sends Cards Home a Winner in Frisco - Springfield Cardinals
- Hood Hounds Hooks to Split Road Set - Arkansas Travelers
- RockHounds Quiet Missions in Finale to Split Series - San Antonio Missions
- Dickerson Hits Walk-Off Home Run in Naturals 6-5 Win Versus Wind Surge - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Wind Surge Walked off by Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Shut out in Home Stand Finale - Tulsa Drillers
- Amarillo Wins Third Straight on Graham's Blast - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- CC Drops Sunday Finale, Settles for Split
- Hooks Break Through in Eighth for Series Lead
- File Solves Hooks, Travs Pull Even
- Sanchez Saves Slim Win
- Mancini Goes Seven, Travs Even Series