File Solves Hooks, Travs Pull Even

June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Dylan File worked eight innings of one-run ball Friday night, helming the Travelers' 8-2 win over the Hooks before 5,194 fans at Whataburger Field.

After winning two of the first three in the series, Corpus Christi was held to five hits and two walks while File fired 90 pitches to record the longest outing by an Arkansas pitcher since 2022.

The Hooks managed a marker in the second with Trevor Austin working a lead-off walk. One out later, Rowdey Jordan and Luis Encarnacion teamed for back-to-back singles. Plating the run with an 109-MPH liner to center, Encarnacion has driven in nine while batting .308 over his last 11 games.

Following File's exit, Bryan Lavastida struck for a ninth-inning bomb against lefty Peyton Alford, belting the first offering over the fence in left. Since the start of May, Lavastida is hitting .281 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Manuel Urias limited the Travelers to a Victor Labrada lead-off home run over the first three innings but, in the fourth, Arkansas sent 11 men to the plate to turn a 1-1 ballgame into a 7-1 affair. Half of the eight hits came with two outs.

Hooks lefty Brody Rodning matched his Double-A best for innings pitched, blanking the Travs over three frames. Rodning struck out five against two singles and a hit batsman.







