File Shines in Road Win

June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi, TX - Dylan File dealt eight innings of one-run ball leading the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday night. The Travs offense put up a six run fourth inning and File cruised from there with a big lead. He threw 90 pitches while allowing only four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. It was the first time all year a Trav pitcher went more than six frames and matched File's career long outing. Caleb Cali, Connor Charping and Blake Rambusch each nabbed three hits for Arkansas including a solo blast from Cali. Victor Labrada also homered on the game's first pitch.

Moments That Mattered

* Cali opened the fourth inning with a home run to left field and capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI single. Arkansas scored six times on eight hits and sent 11 batters to the plate.

* Working with a six-run advantage, File threw only 46 pitches over his final five innings of work including a five pitch sixth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Connor Charping: 3-4, BB, run, RBI

* DH Caleb Cali: 3-5, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Dylan File: Win, 8 IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K, 90 pitches

News and Notes

* File's outing was the longest by a Traveler since 2022.

* Arkansas ripped a season high seven extra base hits and tied a season high with 17 total hits.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with righty Nick Fraze (0-1, 4.22) making the start for Arkansas against righty Ethan Pecko (0-1, 9.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







