Missions Coast to Second Straight Victory Behind Nett's Stellar Outing

June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - With two elite pitching prospects facing off in the fourth game of a six-game series between the Midland RockHounds (32-23) and the San Antonio Missions (30-25), it was the Missions who rode the arm of Braden Nett to a 4-2 victory. Timely hitting and smart baserunning allowed San Antonio to overcome an early deficit, giving Nett his third win of the year.

After a first inning sun mishap helped turn Henry Bolte's two-out base hit into a triple, a throwing error by cutoff man Francisco Acuña allowed him to reach home and give Midland a 1-0 lead. Despite the early misfortune, things could not have gone much better for Nett. The twirler painted the strike zone, leaving behind a canvas of six Ks across five full innings while walking one, allowing the lone unearned run and two hits.

As the game rolled along, the Missions bats amassed three hits throughout the home half of the first and second innings but were unable to plate any runs until breaking through in the third when San Antonio was able to catch their own break off Midland's turn at throwing woes.

First, Devin Ortiz worked a walk to open the frame, later advancing to second on a wild pitch by Midland starter Gage Jump. Marcos Castañon then swung at yet another Jump wild pitch for a strike three. As Castañon sprinted down the line, the RockHounds' backstop Cole Conn's throw to complete the K was wide of first, giving Ortiz, who was hustling from second, the green light to score and tie the game 1-1.

The Missions offense continued their attack into the fourth thanks to a one-out single by Addison Kopack, who swiped second one out later to get into scoring position. An Acuña RBI single picked up Kopack to give San Antonio the 2-1 lead.

With the two offenses blanked in the fifth, both teams reached their bullpen for the first time. Nett completed the full fifth inning before giving the first bullpen shift of the night to Jake Higginbotham. The RockHounds countered, replacing Jump with Colin Peluse after one out in the fifth.

Peluse remained the Midland hurler in the sixth as Kopack blooped a single with two down and came around to score for a second time after Hoffman lined a double down the left field line to make it a two-run ballgame. After reaching, a Hoffman steal of third preceded Acuña's own RBI double as Hoffman trotted home to grant the Missions a 4-1 lead while sending Peluse to the bench.

As for San Antonio's relieving core, Higginbotham tossed a scoreless sixth but ran into some trouble in the top of the seventh. As the first two Midland batters reached, the RockHounds reclaimed a run of their own as Conn lined an RBI single to cut the Missions lead in hal, 4-2.

Manager Luke Montz deployed Carter Loewen out of the Missions 'pen, ending Higginbotham's outing and giving him the task of mopping up the RockHounds occupying the corners. A tailor-made groundball eliminated two, and Loewen got the final out via flyout to end the seventh inning threat.

As Loewen continued his outing, a one-two-three eighth gave way to Jose Espada in the ninth, who despite a one-out walk was able to silence Midland on the way to finalizing a 4-2 Missions win.

