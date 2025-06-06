Sanchez Saves Slim Win

June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Wilmy Sanchez blanked Arkansas in the eighth and ninth Thursday night, securing a 5-4 win for Corpus Christi before 3,916 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks have won six of their last nine at home.

Corpus Christi staked itself to a 5-0 lead after sending 14 men to the plate in the first and second. Pascanel Ferreras singled to start the opening frame and RBI doubles by Trevor Austin, Edwin Díaz, and John Garcia followed, leading to a four-run outburst.

Logan Cerny began the second with a base hit and scampered to third on the first of two doubles by 20-year-old Reylin Perez. Ferreras followed with his second single of the day, and Bryan Lavastida saved the rally thanks to a two-out smash single deflected by Travs reliever Axel Sanchez.

Trey Dombroski struck out six and completed five innings for a fourth consecutive start while confining the Travs to three runs in the third.

Michael Knorr pitched a 1-2-3 sixth before exiting after a bases-loaded strikeout in the seventh.

Nick Raposo welcomed Sanchez by coaxing a free pass to tie the game.

After recording a strikeout to end the seventh, Sanchez teamed with his backstop Garcia for a K-CS double play to keep the Travs at bay in the eighth. He then bypassed a one-out walk in the ninth for his team-leading fifth save.







