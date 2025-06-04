Mancini Goes Seven, Travs Even Series

June 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Arkansas overcame seven strong innings by Joey Mancini Wednesday night, knocking off Corpus Christi, 4-1, at Whataburger Field.

The six-game series is tied, 1-1.

Mancini turned in the longest outing by a Hook in two seasons, allowing four runs while recording 21 outs in a game for the first time in his career.

Mancini, authoring a 2.71 ERA in 28 career appearances at Double-A, retired six of the first seven before Arkansas rallied for three runs in the third and fourth on six hits, including three doubles.

The Hooks, playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, pushed a run across in the third. Pascanel Ferreras, activated from the IL on Tuesday, recorded a hustling double to start the rally. Edwin Díaz cashed him in with a two-out single into left field.

Díaz, who homered and walked twice on Tuesday, reached base three times on Wednesday via two singles and a walk.

Travs lefty Reid VanScoter limited CC to four hits over six innings, a night after the Hooks scored 10 runs on nine hits.

Brody Rodning pitched in relief of Mancini. After a 1-2-3 eighth, Rodning sidestepped a walk and an error in a scoreless ninth.







