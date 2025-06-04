Drillers Win Game, But Lose No-Hit Bid

June 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Peter Heubeck

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers and starting pitcher Peter Heubeck had to wait out a two-hour rain delay Tuesday night before finally facing the Amarillo Sod Poodles, but the game proved to be worth the wait for both.

Heubeck delivered 5 2/3 no-hit innings before departing the contest. In the end, he and the Drillers were both victorious, thanks to a 5-0 win over the Sod Poodles, but a no-hit bid fell one out short.

After Lucas Wepf relieved Heubeck and recorded the final out in the sixth, Jerming Rosario retired the first two batters in the seventh and final inning before Gavin Conticello ruined the no-hit effort with an opposite-field single between third base and short.

Because the rain delayed the game's start by two hours or more, it was limited to just seven innings, as per Minor League Baseball rules.

Although the no-hit bid came up short, it did not take away from an outstanding effort from Heubek, as the right-hander was in control throughout. His only blemishes came with three walks allowed, including two in the first inning. His seven strikeouts fell one short of matching his season high.

The Drillers struck early to stake Heubeck to a lead. With one out in the bottom of the first, Noah Miller doubled and Ezequiel Pagán followed with a single that brought Miller home with the game's first run.

The score remained 1-0 until the Drillers opened up the lead with a four-run fourth inning. With two outs and the bases empty, a pair of walks and a single from Taylor Young loaded the bases. John Rhodes drew a walk to force in the first run, and Sean McLain was nicked by a pitch to bring home the second. Yeiner Fernandez capped the big inning with a two-run single.

Before Conticello in the seventh, the closest that the Sod Poodles came to recording a hit came in the sixth inning against Wepf. With two outs, Jose Fernandez hit a soft grounder to third that McLain fielded before gunning a throw to first that arrived just prior to Fernandez.

There was no debate about Conticello's hit in the seventh. With shortstop Miller playing up the middle of the diamond, the left-handed hitting Conticello grounded his single through the wide gap between Miller and McLain.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Officially, the game was delayed for 2 hours and 11 minutes with first pitch occurring at 9:11 p.m.

*Griffin Lockwood-Powell drew a walk in the fourth inning to increase his on-base streak to 18 straight games.

*Fernandez extended his hitting streak to five consecutive games with his fifth-inning single. He is 8-23 in the streak.

*The Drillers made a roster move on Tuesday. Pitcher Brandon Neeck was moved to the Development List, and pitcher Patrick Copen was added from Class High-A Great Lakes. Copen, rated as the 29th best prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system by MLP Pipeline, was 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 10 starts for the Loons this season.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Sod Poodles will play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Amarillo - LHP Avery Short (3-4, 4.28 ERA)

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (3-3, 5.31 ERA)

