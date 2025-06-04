Amarillo Blanked in Series Opener

June 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK. -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-31) fell to the Tulsa Drillers (23-29), 5-0, on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Following a delay that lasted just over two hours due to inclement weather, the game was shortened to a seven-inning contest where Amarillo was only able to muster one hit in the final inning of play.

The hosting Drillers got things going early by scratching a run in the first inning after Noah Miller doubled to set the table for Ezequiel Pagan who drove in Miller with an RBI single.

Amarillo's starter, Alec Baker, pitched into the third inning, settling in after the first. In his first start of the season, he finished off his third and final inning of work with a 1-2-3 frame to keep the Soddies within striking distance.

Tulsa took advantage of a two-out rally in which a bases loaded walk drawn by John Rhodes extended the Drillers' advantage. Sean Mclain was hit by a pitch in the next at bat to bring another across and Yeiner Fernandez capped the scoring in the top of the fourth with a two-RBI single to put Tulsa up 5-0.

With two away in the seventh and final inning this evening, Gavin Conticello stepped up to the dish and record Amarillo's first hit of the ballgame with an opposite field single before Tulsa finished off the shutout to tab the Sod Poodles with the 5-0 defeat.

The Sod Poodles are back in action tomorrow with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch scheduled for Wednesday night. Amarillo will send LHP Avery Short (3-4, 4.28) to the hill while LHP Jackson Ferris (3-3, 5.31) will toe the rubber for the Drillers.

POSTGAME NOTES

CHEWY'S FRIEND: With only one tick in the hit column tonight, it marks only the sixth time in club history that the Sod Poodles have been limited to no more than one hit...the last seven-inning game that saw Amarillo record one hit or fewer was on May 26, 2022 at Arkansas.







