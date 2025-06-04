Zavala Drills Homer, RoughRiders Clipped by Cardinals

June 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Springfield Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

The Cardinals (29-24) struck first in the top of the first when Leonardo Bernal rolled an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. The RoughRiders (31-21) answered in the bottom of the first when Aaron Zavala clobbered a lead-off homer to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the third inning, Joshua Baez mashed a two-run home run to give Springfield a 3-1 lead.

The Cardinals threatened again in the top of the sixth, but Frisco's defense held the lead. After Baez walked, reliever Larson Kindreich picked him off and caught him stealing. Jeremy Rivas then tripled but was picked off by catcher Tucker Mitchell. Springfield's Ramon Mendoza also tripled, but Kindreich induced an inning-ending flyout.

Springfield closed the game retiring 16 of its last 18 batters faced. Cardinals starter Tekoah Roby (4-2) pitched 6.2 innings, allowing the Zavala homer while striking out eight. RoughRiders starter Kohl Drake (2-3) took the loss, fanning seven while allowing three runs across four innings.

Kindreich, Skylar Hales, Gerardo Carrillo and Avery Weems pitched five combined scoreless innings.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders bullpen has tossed 10-straight scoreless innings.

-Zavala has clobbered three lead-off home runs this season, tied for the second-most in the Texas League.

-Luis Mieses extended his hit streak to five, doubling in consecutive games. 10 of his last 11 hits are for extra bases.

Frisco and Springfield collide again at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night from Riders Field. Riders RHP Josh Stephan (4-1, 5.25) squares off against Cardinals LHP Brycen Mautz (0-0, 3.94). Promotions include Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.