Fan Wins $10,000 at RoughRiders Game

June 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - One lucky Frisco RoughRiders fan walked away from the game $10,000 richer courtesy of Axis Custom Pool's Splash for Cash promotion and an Abimelec Ortiz two-run home run on Friday, May 2nd.

2025 marks the return of the Axis Custom Pools Splash for Cash Inning. If a RoughRiders player hits a home run into the Lazy River during the bottom of the third inning, a preselected fan walks away with $10,000. Ortiz is the second Rider to homer in the two-year history of the Axis Custom Pools Splash for Cash Inning, joining Luis Mieses (August 16th, 2024).

A veteran-owned company headquartered in Anna, Texas, Axis Custom Pools is the Official Pool Builder of the Frisco RoughRiders. Prior to the 2024 season, the company retiled and plastered the Lazy River, giving an elevated look to the most unique view in professional sports.

Ortiz's visit to the Lazy River fueled a 3-2 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge and marked his third home run of the 2025 campaign.

The RoughRiders return home from a 5-1 trip to Amarillo on Tuesday, June 3rd at 7:05 p.m., taking on the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis affiliate). The six-game series is highlighted by Texas Rangers Night with postgame fireworks and a Kumar Rocker Bobblehead giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine and back-to-back nights of Bluey on Saturday and Sunday.

