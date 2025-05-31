RoughRiders Play Long Ball in 11-6 Win Over Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders clipped the Amarillo Sod Poodles 11-6 on Saturday night from HODGETOWN.

On his 25th birthday, Luis Mieses drilled a three-run home run in the top of the first, elevating the Riders (30-19) to a 3-0 lead. Frainyer Chavez then muscled a solo homer in the top of the second, expanding the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fifth, Abimelec Ortiz pumched Frisco's third long ball of the night, a solo shot to put the RoughRiders up 5-0.

Amarillo (21-29) trimmed Frisco's lead in the bottom of the fifth, when Tommy Troy rolled an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 5-1.

The Riders then exploded for a five-run top of the sixth. Cam Cauley lined a Little League home run, tripling and attracting a throwing error that traveled into Amarillo's dugout. Sebastian Walcott then plated Josh Hatcher and Chavez on a throwing error and Keyber Rodriguez plated two on an RBI single and throwing error, extending Frisco's lead to 10-1.

The Sod Poodles countered with a four-run bottom of the eighth. Caleb Roberts lofted an RBI single, Jose Fernandez rifled an RBI double, Gavin Conticello topped an RBI single and Drake Osborn served an RBI single, cutting Frisco's lead to 10-5.

The RoughRiders added one more in the top of the ninth when Cam Cauley beat out an infield single and scored on a wild pitch to up Frisco's lead to 11-5.

The Sod Poodles answered in the bottom of the ninth when LuJames Groover floated an RBI fielder's choice to pull Amarillo within an 11-6 lead. Riders reliever Ryan Lobus then struck out the next two batters he faced to seal the victory.

Frisco starter Mitch Bratt (4-1) earned the win and his fourth quality start of the season, allowing one run while fanning four across six frames. Amarillo starter Roman Angelo allowed five runs across five innings, yielding three homers.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders have won eight of their last 10 games.

-Frisco is 19-6 when a starting pitcher throws five-plus innings.

-Mieses is batting .394 (13-for-33) with five homers, five doubles and 10 RBI in nine career games at HODGETOWN.

-Bratt now boasts a 1.89 ERA, the lowest in the Texas League and the lowest by a RoughRider through the first 49 team games (min. 8 starts) since at least 2005.

-Chavez belted his first home run as a Rider and second overall of the 2025 season. With Triple-A Round Rock on May 25th, he homered at Charlotte, his first long ball since June 28th, 2024 with Frisco.

Frisco looks to win its fourth-straight game against Amarillo at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 1st from HODGETOWN. The RoughRiders turn to RHP Trey Supak (3-2, 5.87) against Sod Poodles RHP Jose Cabrera (2-2, 5.48).







