Wichita Falls in Extras to Tulsa

May 31, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Andrew Cossetti and Kala'i Rosario both hit home runs as the Wichita Wind Surge lost 6-5 in 10 innings to the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. The defeat is the second extra-innings defeat for Wichita this series.

Ezequiel Pagan slapped a single to shortstop in a pulled in infield to score Taylor Young from third in the top of the first. Cossetti tied the game on a solo home run, his fourth of the season, out to center field in the bottom of the second inning.

Rosario pummeled a long ball, number five on the year for him, over to right field in the bottom of the third. Cossetti doubled the opposite way to bring in another run in the inning for a 3-1 Wind Surge lead after three.

Tulsa jumped ahead with a three-run top of the fifth. Yeiner Fernandez tied the game on a two-run single through the left side, then Pagan put another knock into right to give Tulsa their third run of the frame and the lead right back at 4-3.

Singles proved to be a play where many runs would score across the night as Rosario tied the game once again on a base hit past short in the bottom of the sixth. An infield groundout off the bat of Ricardo Olivar flipped the lead at 5-4 back to Wichita.

Pagan yanked a game-tying homer to right in the top of the seventh. Neither team scored after the stretch, and, for the second time this series, a game went into extra innings. The Drillers' right fielder then singled home Tulsa's sixth run in the top of the 10th. Antonio Knowles set the Wind Surge down in order in the last of the 10th to secure a 6-5 Drillers victory.

Cody Laweryson takes his third loss of the season. Over two innings, he gave up the final run (unearned) in the 10th on two hits with a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tanner Schobel is up to an 18 game hitting streak, which is now the highest in the Texas League in 2025 and the most in the history of the Wichita Wind Surge franchise.

Gabby Gonzalez has recorded an extra base hit in his first at-bat in three straight games. He also has four games with multiple hits at the Double-A level.

Trent Baker ties his season-high in strikeouts (7). Both of his starts tallying that number have come against the Drillers (April 17, 2025, at Tulsa).

Tonight was the second time this week that Wichita and Tulsa needed to play extra innings. It was also the third game in the Propeller Series in 2025 that got pushed to bonus baseball.

The Wind Surge are 4-7 in the Propeller Series this season.

The Wind Surge are 4-7 in the Propeller Series this season.







