Wichita Outlasts Northwest Arkansas in Shootout

June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. (June 5, 2025)-Aaron Sabato became the new Wichita Wind Surge franchise home run leader and recorded five RBIs in a 10-8 slugfest victory for Wichita over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. Seven of the 10 runs for the Wind Surge came in over the last three innings on eight total hits.

Sabato connected on a double off the wall in left center to score Kala'i Rosario for the game's first run in the top of the first. Carter Jensen hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in the bottom of the first, and Rudy Martin ran in to score from second base to tie the game.

Sabato crushed a two-run home run, his sixth of the season, over the Wind Surge bullpen in left field to give Wichita a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth. The long ball puts him as the new Wind Surge all-time home run hitter in franchise history.

Northwest Arkansas put up three runs on a pair of opposite-field hits across the bottom halves of the fourth and fifth frames. Jordan Groshans lined an RBI single to right in the fourth, and Jensen grounded a two-RBI knock to left to give the Naturals a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

The Wind Surge responded with two runs to open each the seventh and eighth, and three tallies in the top ninth to get to a 10-4 lead. Five of the eight hits across those three innings went for extra bases, including another two-run home run by Sabato and a solo shot by Jorel Ortega in the top of the ninth.

A bases-loaded walk and a Jensen bases-clearing double brought the tying run to the plate for Northwest Arkansas in the bottom of the ninth. John Stankiewicz entered from the bullpen and struck out Groshans and Brett Squires to end the game with a 10-8 Wichita final and his third save of the year.

Angel Macuare records his second win of the season after throwing three innings of relief and giving up an earned run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Aaron Sabato is the new Wichita Wind Surge franchise home run leader after hitting his 33rd and 34th total blasts today. He's reached base in 33 consecutive games, and becomes the fifth Wind Surge hitter to record multiple home runs in a game this season (Kyler Fedko, Ricardo Olivar, Jorel Ortega, Tanner Schobel).

Mike Paredes notches his first start of the season after making 14 appearances out of the bullpen to begin the year.

Jose Salas goes 2-for-3 with an RBI double in his Double-A debut with Wichita.

Five different Wind Surge batters had multi-hit performances.

Six different Wichita hitters recorded an RBI.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on June 6 at 7:05 PM at Arvest Ballpark. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on June 10. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.