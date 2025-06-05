Nathan Church Named Texas League Player of the Month

June 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday that OF Nathan Church has been named as the Texas League Player of the Month for May 2025. He is the first Springfield Cardinal to win the award this season, the first since OF Bryan Torres in August of 2024 and just the 19th player all-time in team history. In 24 games in May, Church slashed .357/.407/.602 and led the Texas League in average (.357), hits (35) and total bases (59).

In the hottest month at the plate in his Minor League career, the Southern California-native hit six home runs and struck out just seven times in 108 trips to the plate. He began the month with a walk-off single on May 1 to go with a homer earlier in the game. On May 21 in Tulsa, the lefty-swinger swatted his first career grand slam against the Drillers. Church earned his first promotion to Triple-A Memphis on June 3, making his Triple-A debut later that night. The 24-year-old is in the midst of his fourth season in the St. Louis system and broke into the MLB Pipeline Top-30 Cardinals Prospect List entering 2025 as the 21st-ranked player. He played in the Arizona Fall League this past offseason with the Glendale Desert Dogs.

This is Church's third honor from Minor League Baseball, joining Midwest League Player of the Week (June 5-11, 2023) and Texas League Player of the Week (April 15-21, 2024) awards. St. Louis tabbed him as their organizational Player of the Month in April of 2024. He was selected by St. Louis in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of UC Irvine.

The Cardinals are set to return to Hammons Field for a two-week homestand from June 10 - 22. Great seats are available online at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Tuesday, June 10: Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with $2 Hot Dogs and Bratwursts

Wednesday, June 11: Purnia Woof Wednesday, Worship Wednesday, ANYTHING is a Popcorn Bucket Night

Thursday, June 12: Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

Friday, June 13: Fans-On-Field Top 40 Dance Party Fireworks, Cancer Survivor Night, Nurse Night

Saturday, June 14: Bluey Night

Sunday, June 15: Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.