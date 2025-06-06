Linarez Leads Cards to Win with Go-Ahead Shot in Ninth
June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
FRISCO, TX - Carlos Linarez hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night at Riders Field. The home run, Linarez's second of the season, helped the Cardinals clinch a series victory with four-straight wins and five in-a-row overall.
DECISIONS:
W: Ricardo Velez (3-1)
L: Avery Weems (0-1)
NOTES:
- Ixan Henderson allowed just one unearned run over 5.2 innings on four hits in the start. He tied a career-high with nine strikeouts and walked three batters.
- Frisco had tied the game, 3-3, with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning before Linarez's go-ahead home run in the next half inning.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (31-24) at Frisco (31-23)
- Saturday, June 7, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field
- LHP Pete Hansen vs. LHP Mitch Bratt
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
Texas League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Missions Coast to Second Straight Victory Behind Nett's Stellar Outing - San Antonio Missions
- Late Springfield Homer Ends Frisco Comeback Bid - Frisco RoughRiders
- Linarez Leads Cards to Win with Go-Ahead Shot in Ninth - Springfield Cardinals
- Wind Surge Score Two Runs in First Four Innings for Fourth Win in Last Five Games - Wichita Wind Surge
- File Shines in Road Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Ninth-Inning Homer Drops Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Cerda's Homer Seals Friday Night Thriller - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Travis Adams Becomes the 38th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB - Wichita Wind Surge
- Tekoah Roby Named St. Louis Minor League Pitcher of the Month - Springfield Cardinals
- Sanchez Saves Slim Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Mieses Homers Again, Frisco Falls to Springfield - Frisco RoughRiders
- Piggyback Helps Flying Chanclas Best Midland - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Linarez Leads Cards to Win with Go-Ahead Shot in Ninth
- Tekoah Roby Named St. Louis Minor League Pitcher of the Month
- Wetherholt Hits Go-Ahead Homer in Win over Frisco
- Nathan Church Named Texas League Player of the Month
- Roby Wins Third-Straight, Beats Former Club