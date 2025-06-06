Linarez Leads Cards to Win with Go-Ahead Shot in Ninth

June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, TX - Carlos Linarez hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night at Riders Field. The home run, Linarez's second of the season, helped the Cardinals clinch a series victory with four-straight wins and five in-a-row overall.

DECISIONS:

W: Ricardo Velez (3-1)

L: Avery Weems (0-1)

NOTES:

- Ixan Henderson allowed just one unearned run over 5.2 innings on four hits in the start. He tied a career-high with nine strikeouts and walked three batters.

- Frisco had tied the game, 3-3, with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning before Linarez's go-ahead home run in the next half inning.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (31-24) at Frisco (31-23)

- Saturday, June 7, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field

- LHP Pete Hansen vs. LHP Mitch Bratt

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







