Tekoah Roby Named St. Louis Minor League Pitcher of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that RHP Tekoah Roby has been named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. It's the first such award of his career as he becomes the 22nd Springfield Cardinal all-time honored by the organization in this capacity. LHP Ixan Henderson most recently held the honor in April of this year. Of the previous 21 Springfield honorees, 11 have gone on to play in the Major Leagues (four still with the organization), a list that includes Gordon Graceffo, Shelby Miller, Lance Lynn and others.

Roby made five starts in May, ranking first in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine and strikeouts to walks ratio among qualified St. Louis Minor Leaguers. The right-hander notched a career-high 11 strikeouts against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on May 16 at Hammons Field. Aside from his first start in May, he never surrendered more than two runs in his last four outings in the month.

"Eric Peterson and the rest of our pitching team have done a great job partnering with Tekoah to train towards an athletic delivery that ultimately leads him to working in advantageous counts from the get-go. This can be seen in the increase in his K% and decrease in BB% over the last month," stated Cardinals Director of Player Development Larry Day in a St. Louis press release. "TK's 'in-between-starts' routines have really solidified recently through intentional throwing programs and deliberate bullpens. While his recent production comes as no surprise to those that know TK as a worker, we are thrilled that he is experiencing in-game success."

Roby missed a large portion of the 2024 season due to injury, but has been healthy in 2025. The Florida-native joined Springfield in 2023 after a trade between the Texas Rangers and St. Louis which included INF Thomas Saggese, LHP John King, LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Chris Stratton. He is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 11th-best prospect in the organization (fourth-ranked pitcher). He throws a Four-Seam Fastball, Sinker, Slider, Curveball and Changeup.

