Travis Adams Becomes the 38th Wind Surge Player Promoted to MLB

June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Travis Adams becomes the 38th Wichita Wind Surge player to receive a promotion to Major League Baseball with the Minnesota Twins. The 25-year-old joins the big club ahead of a weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays, starting tonight at 7:10 PM at Target Field. Adams is the fourth former Wichita player to reach the big leagues this season, alongside Luke Keaschall, Carson McCusker, and Evan Sisk.

A sixth-round selection by the Twins in the 2021 MLB Draft, Adams spent all of 2023 and most of 2024 pitching with the Wind Surge. The righthander currently stands as the Wichita individual franchise leader in three pitching categories: innings pitched (217.2), strikeouts (206), and starts (44). In 2024, Adams was the team leader in innings pitched (108.0) and strikeouts (100), serving as the lone pitcher on the staff to tally triple digits in punch-outs. Adams got promoted to Triple-A St. Paul on August 30, 2024, and made his final four appearances (three starts) of the year with the Saints.

So far, Adams is 3-1 to begin 2025 with a 3.43 ERA and three saves over 13 appearances (two starts) in St. Paul. His three wins tie for the second-most on the team, and he's the runner-up in innings pitched (42.0) behind 2024 Wind Surge teammate Andrew Morris. The 3.43 ERA ranks third on the Saints for pitchers who have logged a minimum of 10 appearances. Adams is the fourth former Wichita player to reach the big leagues this season, alongside Carson McCusker (May 18, 2025, Minnesota Twins), Luke Keaschall (April 18, 2025, Minnesota Twins), and Evan Sisk (April 16, 2025, Kansas City Royals).







