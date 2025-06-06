Wind Surge Score Two Runs in First Four Innings for Fourth Win in Last Five Games

June 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Aaron Sabato hit his third home run of the week and recorded three RBIs in the 8-2 win for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark.

Wichita scored two runs in each of the first four innings on eight total hits, seven of which went for extra bases. Sabato swatted a two-run home run and an RBI double, Rubel Cespedes lined an RBI triple, and Noah Cardenas doubled in a pair over that stretch as the major knocks for the Wind Surge.

Javier Vaz got awarded home plate on a balk in the home half of the fourth. Carter Jensen singled to right for an RBI soon after to make the score 8-2 Wichita, and the scoreboard would not change the rest of the way.

Trent Baker took the win to even up his record at 2-2 this year. Baker threw his first quality start of the season with six innings of two-run baseball with four hits, a walk, and five strikeouts. Pierson Ohl followed with a three-inning save, giving up just two hits and a walk with four punch-outs out of the bullpen.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before tonight's game, Travis Adams got called up by the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A St. Paul. Adams is the 38th Wind Surge player in franchise history to get a call-up to an MLB club.

Aaron Sabato is up to a 24 game on base streak.

Rubel Cespedes takes the team lead in triples (3).

Trent Baker is the second Wichita arm to throw a quality start this season (Aaron Rozek, 2x).

The Wind Surge have secured at least a series split with the victory.

Wichita continues the series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on June 7 at 6:35 PM at Arvest Ballpark. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for a series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on June 10.







