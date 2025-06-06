Mieses Homers Again, Frisco Falls to Springfield

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were outlasted by the Springfield Cardinals 6-2 on Thursday night from Riders Field, dropping their third-straight game.

Frisco (31-22) drew the opening tally in the bottom of the first when Keyber Rodriguez plated Sebastian Walcott on an RBI groundout to pull the RoughRiders ahead 1-0.

Springfield (30-24) countered in the top of the third when JJ Wetherholt muscled a two-run homer to grab a 2-1 lead. Trey Paige then hit an RBI triple and R.J. Yeager drilled a two-run homer, extending the Cardinals lead to 6-2.

In the top of the eighth, Springfield added insurance when Dakota Harris scored on a wild pitch by Frisco reliever Travis MacGregor, upping its lead to 6-1.

Frisco answered in the bottom of the eighth when Luis Mieses cranked a solo homer, his team-high ninth blast, to cut the deficit to 6-2. The Riders then loaded the bases but Springfield reliever Osvaldo Berriors fanned Marcus Smith to end the inning.

Berrios worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure the victory. Springfield reliever Austin Love (2-0) earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings. Frisco starter Josh Stephan (4-2) picked up the loss, allowing five runs despite pitching five innings for the fourth start in a row.

Notes to Know:

-Mieses has clobbered an extra-base hit in seven-straight games, the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

-Aaron Zavala has reached base in 40 of 44 games this season. He went 3-for-5, notching his third three-hit game of the year and second in the last four games.

-Cam Cauley is batting .371 (13-for-35) over his last 10 games, tied for seventh in the Texas League in that span.

The RoughRiders look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Ben Anderson (3-3, 4.20) tussles against Springfield LHP Ixan Henderson (3-3, 2.27). Promotions include Texas Rangers Night, a Kumar Rocker Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine and Postgame Fireworks presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine.

