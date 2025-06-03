Frisco Sunk by Springfield in Series Opener
June 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series opener against the Springfield Cardinals 7-2 on Tuesday night from Riders Field.
Springfield (28-24) jumped in front with a three-run top of the first. Leonardo Bernal clipped an RBI single, Joshua Baez rolled an RBI groundout and Jeremy Rivas ripped an RBI single to take a 3-0 lead.
The Cardinals then added a pair of two-run homers when Bernal drilled a two-run shot in the top of the third and Ramon Mendoza added one in the top of the fourth.
Frisco (31-20) relievers Daniel Missaki, Bryan Magdaleno and Ryan Lobus proceeded to throw five-straight shutout innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, reigning Texas League Player of the Week Luis Mieses jolted an RBI double to cut the Cardinals lead to 7-1.
The RoughRiders then loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Josh Hatcher rolled an RBI fielder's choice, trimming the deficit to 7-2. Cardinals reliever Nathanael Heredia induced a strikeout and a groundout to secure the win.
Springfield starter Max Rajcic (2-3) pitched 5.2 shutout innings, surrendering just one hit. Frisco starter Florencio Serrano Jr. (1-2) picked up the loss, allowing five runs across three innings.
Notes to Know:
-Mieses is slugging .920 over his last seven games, the highest in the Texas League and tied for the 13th-highest in Minor League Baseball over that span. His eight extra-base hits since May 27th are tied for third-most in MiLB over that timeframe.
The RoughRiders and Cardinals meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4th from Riders Field. Frisco LHP Kohl Drake (2-2, 2.97) squares off against Springfield RHP Tekoah Roby (3-2, 2.68).
Promotions include Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.
