Frisco Sunk by Springfield in Series Opener

June 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series opener against the Springfield Cardinals 7-2 on Tuesday night from Riders Field.

Springfield (28-24) jumped in front with a three-run top of the first. Leonardo Bernal clipped an RBI single, Joshua Baez rolled an RBI groundout and Jeremy Rivas ripped an RBI single to take a 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals then added a pair of two-run homers when Bernal drilled a two-run shot in the top of the third and Ramon Mendoza added one in the top of the fourth.

Frisco (31-20) relievers Daniel Missaki, Bryan Magdaleno and Ryan Lobus proceeded to throw five-straight shutout innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, reigning Texas League Player of the Week Luis Mieses jolted an RBI double to cut the Cardinals lead to 7-1.

The RoughRiders then loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Josh Hatcher rolled an RBI fielder's choice, trimming the deficit to 7-2. Cardinals reliever Nathanael Heredia induced a strikeout and a groundout to secure the win.

Springfield starter Max Rajcic (2-3) pitched 5.2 shutout innings, surrendering just one hit. Frisco starter Florencio Serrano Jr. (1-2) picked up the loss, allowing five runs across three innings.

Notes to Know:

-Mieses is slugging .920 over his last seven games, the highest in the Texas League and tied for the 13th-highest in Minor League Baseball over that span. His eight extra-base hits since May 27th are tied for third-most in MiLB over that timeframe.

The RoughRiders and Cardinals meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4th from Riders Field. Frisco LHP Kohl Drake (2-2, 2.97) squares off against Springfield RHP Tekoah Roby (3-2, 2.68).

Promotions include Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.