Rajcic Shuts Down Frisco in Series-Opening Win
June 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
FRISCO, TX - Max Rajcic allowed only one hit over 5.2 innings and received plenty of early run support in a 7-2 Springfield Cardinals win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night at Riders Field. Rajcic tied a season-high with seven strikeouts and did not allow a hit in the fifth inning to pick up his first win since April 6.
DECISIONS:
W: Max Rajcic (2-3)
L: Florencio Serrano Jr. (1-2)
NOTES:
- Leonardo Bernal slugged his team-leading ninth home run of the season and picked up three RBIs to give him 32 on the season.
- Ramon Mendoza hit his seventh home run, a two-run shot in the fifth. He ranks second on the club behind Bernal.
- JJ Wetherholt went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored.
- Springfield maintains a 1.0 game lead for first place in the North Division with 17 games remaining in the 1st Half.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (28-24) at Frisco (31-20)
- Wednesday, June 4, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field
- RHP Tekoah Roby (3-2, 2.68) vs. LHP Kohl Drake (2-2, 2.97)
- Cardinals radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
