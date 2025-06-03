Rajcic Shuts Down Frisco in Series-Opening Win

FRISCO, TX - Max Rajcic allowed only one hit over 5.2 innings and received plenty of early run support in a 7-2 Springfield Cardinals win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night at Riders Field. Rajcic tied a season-high with seven strikeouts and did not allow a hit in the fifth inning to pick up his first win since April 6.

DECISIONS:

W: Max Rajcic (2-3)

L: Florencio Serrano Jr. (1-2)

NOTES:

- Leonardo Bernal slugged his team-leading ninth home run of the season and picked up three RBIs to give him 32 on the season.

- Ramon Mendoza hit his seventh home run, a two-run shot in the fifth. He ranks second on the club behind Bernal.

- JJ Wetherholt went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored.

- Springfield maintains a 1.0 game lead for first place in the North Division with 17 games remaining in the 1st Half.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (28-24) at Frisco (31-20)

- Wednesday, June 4, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field

- RHP Tekoah Roby (3-2, 2.68) vs. LHP Kohl Drake (2-2, 2.97)

- Cardinals radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







