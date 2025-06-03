Naturals Drop Series Opener against Wind Surge 2-1

SPRINGDALE, AR - Gavin Cross had three hits, and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (26-26) threw eight scoreless innings to start Tuesday night's game but ultimately fell to the Wichita Wind Surge (27-25) by a final score of 2-1. The two sides continue their series Wednesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.

Northwest Arkansas' starting pitcher Frank Mozzicato threw five scoreless innings to kick off the contest. Cruz Noriega fired a 1-2-3 sixth and after Natanael Garabitos got one out but loaded the bases in the seventh, Beck Way closed the door on the frame. Way delivered a perfect eighth inning, and through seven and a half innings, the game was still scoreless.

Javier Vaz led off the bottom of the eighth with a single. Vaz stole second base and scored when Dustin Dickerson dropped a sac bunt, and the catcher's throw wound up in left field. The Naturals' hustling DH put the home team up 1-0.

Wichita rattled off two runs against Way in the top of the ninth to take their first lead. Cross hit his third single of the night in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough. The Wichita Wind Surge's late rally helped them to a 2-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

