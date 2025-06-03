Big Night from Windish Not Enough in Defeat
June 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Corpus Christi, TX - Hogan Windish homered as part of a three hit night but the Corpus Christi Hooks took down the Arkansas Travelers, 10-5 on Tuesday night. The Hooks posted a pair of four run innings as they erased an early one-run Travs lead. Travs starter Michael Morales did not make it out of the first inning and was charged with four runs while taking the loss. Rowdey Jordan led the Hooks offense going 3-3 with a walk and two doubles.
Moments That Mattered
* Jared Sundstrom singled home a run in the first for an early Travs lead but Arkansas would leave the bases loaded in the inning.
* Corpus Christi answered with four runs in the bottom of the first. After a strikeout to start the inning, two walks and three hits followed in succession as the Hooks took control of the game.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Hogan Windish: 3-4, run, HR, 2 RBI, SB
* RHP Jason Ruffcorn: IP, HBP, 3 K
News and Notes
* Blake Rambusch had his six game hitting streak snapped.
* Windish collected his first multi-hit game of the season.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday night with lefty Reid VanScoter (1-0, 3.44) making the start for Arkansas against righty Joey Mancini (0-4, 3.80). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
