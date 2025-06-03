RockHounds Cling to 1-0 Victory over Missions Despite Another Great Baez Start

June 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - A Euribiel Angeles RBI single proved to be the only scoring the Midland RockHounds (31-21) needed in the first of six games against the San Antonio Missions (28-24). Four Midland pitchers, led by starter James Gonzalez, combined to shut-out the Missions in a 1-0 victory.

Micah Dallas claimed the win as Midland's run came in the seventh inning after Gonzalez exited. Gustavo Rodriguez earned the save while Stephen Jones took the loss for San Antonio.

Baez continued his dominance with 5.2 scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and three walks while striking out seven. The reigning Padres Minor League Pitcher of the Year has not allowed a run since May 10 across 21.1 innings. The righty worked around a Colby Halter lead-off double in the first. He also got some defensive help in the fifth when Halter tried to score from third on a grounder, but a drawn-in Romeo Sanabria at first nailed him at the plate to keep the game scoreless.

Midland starter James Gonzalez battled with Baez as he tossed five scoreless innings as well. He allowed just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Stephen Jones replaced Baez and got the final out in the sixth, but he ran into trouble in the seventh. Halter tripled and Angeles singled him home to place Midland ahead 1-0.

Andrew Moore and Jose Espada held them to just that one tally, but Midland's staff managed to cling to the run. Dallas, Will Johnston and Rodriguez worked together to hang onto the 1-0 win. For San Antonio, it was their first 1-0 loss since Aug. 1, 2024.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series against the Midland RockHounds with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday night. Lefty Jagger Haynes (3-2, 4.37) goes for San Antonio while righty Kyle Robinson (1-1, 3.00) takes the mound for Midland. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275. Fans can also visit the box office at Wolff Stadium on gamedays.







