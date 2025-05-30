Patiño, Pinales Combine to Defeat Travelers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Luis Patiño looked sharp in his first start with San Antonio and Enmanuel Pinales secured his first Double-A win as the Missions (27-22) defeated the Arkansas Travelers (25-24) by a score of 4-2. The Missions have claimed seven wins in their last eight games.

The piggyback situation worked to perfection as San Antonio only needed Patiño and Pinales to get back in the win column. Joshua Mears drove in two runs with a double, and Brandon Valenzuela provided the extra runs needed with his mammoth two-run blast in the eighth.

Patiño and Arkansas starter Adam Seminaris battled back-and-forth as they each made their way through four scoreless frames. For the former big-leaguer Patiño, four full innings marked the longest he's gone in 2025 as he works his way back from Tommy John Surgery.

Seminaris didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, when Nerwilian Cedeño reached on an infield single. Romeo Sanabria, who had walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, hurried to third on the knock to cover the corners with no one out. Anthony Vilar attempted a squeeze-bunt, but first baseman Hunter Fitz-Gerald charged the ball and threw Sanabria out at home.

Two runners still stood on base after the out at home in the fifth. Mears snapped the deadlock with a double into the left-field corner. Cedeño and Vilar both scored to give the Missions a 2-0 lead.

Pinales, originally scheduled to start tonight, followed Patiño. Pinales worked around some early trouble in the fifth inning and then settled in. He kept the game at 2-0 into the eighth inning and allowed the offense to grow the edge. Brandon Valenzuela took care of that as he clobbered a Yorlin Calderon delivery well over the Arkansas bullpen and onto the right-field berm for a two-run homer. As 5,157 stretched at Dickey-Stephens Park, the Missions led 4-0.

Victor Labrada cut that edge in half with a two-run homer of his own in the eighth off Pinales. The righty still completed the inning and maintained a 4-2 for San Antonio.

San Antonio couldn't add runs in the ninth, but rather than turn to the bullpen, Pinales earned the chance to finish the game. He racked up two more strikeouts to finish with eight, and the 1-2-3 final frame secured the 4-2 win for San Antonio. Pinales allowed only two hits and two runs with those eight strikeouts and three walks in his first Double-A win.

