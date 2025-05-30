Hooks Pitch Gem to Top Hounds

May 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - Following five strong innings by Trey Dombroski, Alimber Santa and Michael Knorr teamed for perfect relief as the Hooks beat the RockHounds, 2-1, Friday night before 5,091 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Bryan Lavastida went 3-for-5 with two steals out of the lead-off spot to pace the offense. Lavastida and Logan Cerny had back-to-back RBI singles with two out in the first as Corpus Christi staked itself to a 2-0 lead. John Garcia and Austin Deming scored in the frame after reaching via base hits to left and center, respectively.

Cerny, who singled in his first two at-bats, is 5-for-9 with a pair of doubles over his last three games.

Dombroski held Midland to one hit and two walks over the first four frames until the Hounds evened the game with a pair in the fifth.

Trevor Austin, now hitting .280 in eight Texas League games, doubled twice in his final two at-bats, including a lead-off knock in the seventh. One out, Lavastida lined a single into right for a 3-2 Hooks edge.

Lavastida hits and breaks the tie! the Hooks are up! pic.twitter.com/X5egOqoJKJ - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 31, 2025

With his three-hit effort on Friday, Lavastida is batting .405 with 11 runs scored and six RBIs over his last 11 games.

Dombroski, who struck out a season-high six batters for a third straight start, yielded three hits and two walks while lowering his ERA to 3.32 in 10 assignments this year.

Trey Dombroski matching the season high tonight with 6 Ks for a third straight start pic.twitter.com/fRk8yvSBXh - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 31, 2025

Santa, boasting a 1.05 ERA in 16 games on the year, was perfect from the sixth through the eighth, breezing three batters to pick up his first Double-A win.

Toting a 2.38 ERA over his last 16 appearances, Knorr struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.







Texas League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.