Cardinals Rally in Game Two, Split Doubleheader Friday

May 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night. After a shutout 1-0 loss in the opener, the Cardinals offense dramatically came to life late in game two to earn the nightcap victory.

DECISIONS:

Game 1:

W: Oscar Rayo (2-2)

L: Ixan Henderson (3-3)

SV: Caden Monke (1)

Game 2:

W: Andrew Marrero (4-0)

L: Hunter Owen (2-2)

SV: Jack Ralstoni (2)

NOTES:

Ixan Henderson lasted 6.2 IP in game one. He was tagged with one unearned run while striking out eight batters.

In game one, Springfield was shut out 1-0. It was just their second shutout loss this season (7-0 L @ WCH April 26). It was their first 1-0 loss since May 9, 2024 also against Northwest Arkansas.

Carlos Linarez launched his first home run of the season in game two, a 104 MPH, 383 foot blast.

Joshua Baez gave Springfield the lead with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth of game two.

Andrew Marrero tossed 2.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts to earn the game two win.

Jack Ralston struck out a pair in the seventh to earn his second save of the season.

ON DECK:

Cardinals vs. Naturals: Saturday, May 31, 6:35 PM CT at Hammons Field - Purina Bark in the Park

TBA vs LHP Cole Ragans (MLB Rehab)

Radio broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, TV broadcast on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.