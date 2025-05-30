Sundstrom, Sanchez Blast Homers in Win

May 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Jared Sundstrom and Axel Sanchez homered as the Arkansas Travelers snagged a 6-4 win over the San Antonio Missions on Thursday night. The Travs never trailed in the contest and snapped a five game losing streak. Yoyner Fajardo added two hits and two runs batted in. Starter Reid VanScoter surrendered just one run over four innings with Jimmy Kingsbury picking up the win in relief. Michael Hobbs recorded the final five outs stranding the tying runs on base in each of the final two innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Sundstrom led off the bottom of second with a no doubt shot to left field for the game's first run. Sanchez launched a two-run shot to left-center later in the inning.

* San Antonio had the league's leading hitter, Romeo Sanabria, at bat as the go-ahead run with two out in the ninth but Hobbs got him to ground out to third base

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Axel Sanchez: 1-1, 2 BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* LF Yoyner Fajardo: 2-3, run, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The five game losing streak was the Travs longest of the season.

* Arkansas wore the Diamantes jerseys for the first time in 2025 and San Antonio played under their hispanic alternate identity, the Flying Chanclas.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (2-2, 2.53) starting for Arkansas against righty Luis Patino (0-0, 2.00). It is a Fireworks Friday. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.